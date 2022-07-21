Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption





Learners in the Western Cape are being given the opportunity to catch up on maths and reading following the disruption to their schooling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 3rd and 4th term of this school year, students in Grades 1 to 3 - the grades most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - will have an extra 1 and 2 hours a week for reading and mathematics respectively.

We appeal to all teachers and parents to support us as we ramp up our efforts to reverse the impact of the pandemic. We will need to work together to ensure that Foundation Phase students receive quality education in the Western Cape. Western Cape Ministry of Education

The new allocation to the subjects will not increase the length of the school day, but rather will be accommodated by adjusting the amount of time allocated to Life Skills.

"Earlier this year, we announced that the results of the 2021 systemic tests reveal severe learning losses associated with the pandemic...the greatest learning losses can be seen in the Foundation Phase," said the WCED in a statement,

The department says comparing the 2021 and 2019 Systemic Test results, Grade 3 pass rates in Mathematics dropped by 13.8 percentage points, and in Language by 8.0 percentage points.

