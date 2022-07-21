Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption
Learners in the Western Cape are being given the opportunity to catch up on maths and reading following the disruption to their schooling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 3rd and 4th term of this school year, students in Grades 1 to 3 - the grades most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - will have an extra 1 and 2 hours a week for reading and mathematics respectively.
We appeal to all teachers and parents to support us as we ramp up our efforts to reverse the impact of the pandemic. We will need to work together to ensure that Foundation Phase students receive quality education in the Western Cape.Western Cape Ministry of Education
The new allocation to the subjects will not increase the length of the school day, but rather will be accommodated by adjusting the amount of time allocated to Life Skills.
"Earlier this year, we announced that the results of the 2021 systemic tests reveal severe learning losses associated with the pandemic...the greatest learning losses can be seen in the Foundation Phase," said the WCED in a statement,
The department says comparing the 2021 and 2019 Systemic Test results, Grade 3 pass rates in Mathematics dropped by 13.8 percentage points, and in Language by 8.0 percentage points.
RELATED: DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/teacher_covid.html?oriSearch=teacher&sti=mqcy7piy68vpa7j4pv|&mediapopup=154680142
More from Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation
Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure
The Reserve has been closed for the last month as a result of the recent wild fire.Read More
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More
GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.Read More
Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster
It comes as the WHO has warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus.Read More
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse DuarteRead More
Eskom's new tariff proposal is illogical: Solidarity
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Connie Mulder - head of Solidarity Research Institute about Eskom's new tariff proposal.Read More