You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs





Every personal finance advisor worth her salt will tell you to do everything you can to avoid buying groceries using debt.

But now, some petrol stations are displaying banners, offering fuel on credit – with repayments structured to suit your needs.

“Borrowing now for future consumption is a problem,” warned financial planner Paul Roelofse.

“You buy something you can’t really afford. It’s like kicking the proverbial can down the road. “Nothing is done for free,” added Roelofse.

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

RELATED: How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

“You’ve got to wean yourself off credit when interest rates are rising,” he advised.

Roelofse expects interest rates to be 150 basis points higher by the end of the year, as the Reserve Bank struggles to rein in spiralling inflation.

However, he noted that it is the obligation of the lender to ensure that the consumer can service the debt. “If ever there is a default, the obligation is on the lender to prove that he did all he could before making the loan,” explained the financial planner.

RELATED: Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme

Lester Kiewit interviewed Roelofse – scroll up to listen.