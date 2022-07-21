LISTEN: How music therapy can heal the mind and touch the soul
Music is known as a universal language.
It has the power to stir up emotions and prompt action.
Music can be a mood shifter as well as a unifier in crowded spaces like concerts and nightclubs - among others.
Moreover, music can be used as a therapeutic tool.
In a world where so many are afflicted with mental health issues such as depression, grief and anxiety, music therapy is often seen as an unlikely alternative.
According to the American Music Therapy Association, music therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to address a variety of healthcare and educational needs.
Whether you channel the angst of a heavy metal drummer or the vibrancy and joy of a marimba player, music therapy not only improves creativity but helps with trauma and grief.
So how does it work?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Caley Garden, a registered music therapist at Musicworks to understand more about music therapy.
We all use music day to day, but a music therapist uses music so intentionally. Whatever our clients need, we use music as a tool to help them with what they're going through.Caley Garden, registered music therapist at Musicworks
Whether it's a child or adult, most of the music is created organically.
If you're my client, I would give you some instruments and however you play, that's your unique expression and I play with you. It becomes a jam session. And that becomes a form of creating a relationship with the therapist and the client.Caley Garden, registered music therapist at Musicworks
But when does noise become music and when does music become noise? For Garden, anything goes.
It's your most authentic expression and it's the idea that we are all musical. So you don't need to have any training or experience. It's powerful because in verbal therapy, you can put up defenses. But in music, if you don't know how to play anything, you can just express and whatever comes out, it's your voice.Caley Garden, registered music therapist at Musicworks
Music therapy has been instrumental in assisting those suffering from depression.
A client who's depressed might play music that's very slow and flat. As a therapist, I will play their music. It's like reflecting it back to them and making them feel very safe and heard. From there, we will start guiding them to a different experience, which could help them out of their depression.Caley Garden, registered music therapist at Musicworks
Musicworks does a lot of work at schools on the Cape Flats, where children are exposed to violence, gangsterism, drugs and other social ills.
Garden has found that children in these social contexts are hyper-aroused and traumatised.
We get kids who are acting out in the classroom. Sometimes they are aggressive, loud and disruptive, or extremely withdrawn and quiet. So we group these children together and we use music to help them regulate and calm down. We allow them to express some of that aggression and anger. There's a lot of drum playing and activities to allow them to connect with one another and build strong, healthy relationships.Caley Garden, registered music therapist at Musicworks
To find more about Musicworks, visit https://musicworks.org.za/
Scroll up for the interview.
