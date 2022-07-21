Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster





As a new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in 10 countries worldwide, the City of Cape Town says it's encouraging those over 50 to get an additional booster against the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says 'Centaurus' (BA.2.75) is a new and highly mutated Covid-19 sub-variant.

Experts say that while it has not been detected in South Africa, people are advised to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the variant.

Speaking to John Maytham this week, Wits University's dean of health sciences, Professor Shabir Madhi said:

"It might lead to resurgence even in a country such as South Africa, although we haven’t identified a case yet of this sub-variant virus, but again it is unlikely that we are going to experience a mass number of hospitalisations and deaths now that 90% of people in South Africa got some type of immunity against a virus either from vaccines or infection."

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says those who've received their primary and booster doses of the vaccine can qualify for an additional booster dose 120 days after their last booster.

'It is important that we not lose sight of the fact that the rate of vaccinations was a key reason why we were able to return to life as we know it. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

And so I encourage everyone to continue following the prescripts of the vaccination schedule and get their second booster dose if they qualify. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

Across the City, over 60s remain the most vaccinated age group - 65% are vaccinated -while less than half of 18-34-year-olds have received the jab.

"Covid-19 is no longer a pandemic, but it doesn't mean that it has disappeared altogether and we have to continue doing our very best to protect the status quo" says Councillor Van der Ross.

