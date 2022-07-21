With as little as R2, you can invest in JSE stocks





It takes money to make money, but most South Africans barely make ends meet.

This makes it impossible for many of them to invest.

Even if you can put away a few rands, many investments have minimum amounts and exorbitant fees that make investing tiny amounts futile.

Now, more alternatives have emerged for people who want to start investing with measly amounts of money - which is known as micro-investing.

In South Africa, EasyEquities and Stash come to mind.

Both platforms offer tax-free savings and allow you to set up direct debits and invest as much or as little as you want.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard about the rising trend of micro-investing (scroll up to listen).

We all have a spare R2, not a spare R200… You can do really, really small investments. They do sneaky things to help you invest, just by chance… They help you invest R2, or R3… in [for example] top performing stocks on the JSE… Brett Rogers, HaveYouHeard

