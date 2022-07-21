Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
With as little as R2, you can invest in JSE stocks

21 July 2022 1:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
easyequities
micro-investing

Refilwe Moloto interviews Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard about micro-investments.

It takes money to make money, but most South Africans barely make ends meet.

This makes it impossible for many of them to invest.

Even if you can put away a few rands, many investments have minimum amounts and exorbitant fees that make investing tiny amounts futile.

Now, more alternatives have emerged for people who want to start investing with measly amounts of money - which is known as micro-investing.

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

RELATED: How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

In South Africa, EasyEquities and Stash come to mind.

Both platforms offer tax-free savings and allow you to set up direct debits and invest as much or as little as you want.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard about the rising trend of micro-investing (scroll up to listen).

We all have a spare R2, not a spare R200… You can do really, really small investments. They do sneaky things to help you invest, just by chance… They help you invest R2, or R3… in [for example] top performing stocks on the JSE…

Brett Rogers, HaveYouHeard

Click here for more personal finance articles.

… they enable us normal folk… to invest in high-end stocks at a lower level…

Brett Rogers, HaveYouHeard



