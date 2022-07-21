Eskom's new tariff proposal is illogical: Solidarity
-Solidarity warns it will take Eskom to court over the new tariff proposal
-Eskom is requesting a tariff increase of 32.7% for consumers
-Solidarity says government needs to decentralise electricity for the private sector to generate power
Trade union Solidarity has warned that they will take Eskom to court if a new tariff proposal is approved.
Eskom made the application to the National Energy Regulator (NERSA) for an increase of 32.7% - which critics say would severely cripple South African consumers and businesses.
This would see tariffs increase by between R200 and R600 and on-grid solar users levied R938 a month.
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Connie Mulder - head of the Solidarity Research Institute about the power utility's new tariff proposal.
Eskom not meeting the country's energy demands is one thing, but actively preventing people from helping to meet the demands is something altogether. We view the tariffs as completely irrational. We should be incentivising small-scale generation on a large scale. The less people that rely on Eskom, the more breathing space to do their maintenance.Connie Mulder - head of the Solidarity Research Institute
If this tariff increases, we will have to go to the courts as it doesn't make sense. Given our current situation, we have a 6,000-megawatt generating capacity shortfall. If they're going to insist on generating energy they need to do it. If not, they need to allow us to do it.Connie Mulder - head of the Solidarity Research Institute
Mulder believes that Eskom's "death spiral" can only be resolved by growing the economy. Crucial to this is stabilising energy supply and decentralising power generation by involving the private sector.
If we go this route, eventually we're going to be charging people for other services that they don't use. It's not a model that we can necessarily follow. We will try to stop it before court, if we can.Connie Mulder - head of the Solidarity Research Institute
Mulder is confident that legal action against Eskom would be successful.
These tariffs exist in a political space. In the country's context, Eskom is constantly telling people to use less power but then they are applying for a tariff that penalises you, even though you use less power. This is illogical.Connie Mulder - head of the Solidarity Research Institute head
We're of the opinion we should be incentivising people to use their own power, otherwise, we're going to stay in the dark for much longer. It doesn't serve the country's needs or the economy's needs. It's going to lead to more job losses and more economic damage.Connie Mulder - head of the Solidarity Research Institute
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
