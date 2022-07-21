ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
The African National Congress (ANC) is holding an official memorial service for late Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte today at the Johannesburg City Hall.
Duarte, known as a leader of the people, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer and was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic tradition.
ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete says the ANC plans on respecting, honouring and continuing to pay homage to her by ensuring that they live and lead in accordance to Duarte's wishes.
One of her wishes was to see a united ANC. One of her wishes was to see a prosperous South Africa where everybody will have an opportunity of a job, a child will have an opportunity of education and healthcare, and where every one of us will live in a safe environment and a safe country.Dakota Legoete, NEC Member - ANC
Alongside tributes dedicated to her throughout the week, Legoete says the party has also extended their support to her family and thanks them for allowing Duarte to play such a pivotal role in the party's anti-apartheid movement.
Amongst the most important things is to thank the family for having shared [Duarte] with the movement because not all families allow their kids to be part of the struggle, allow their daughters to be part of the struggle... We say thank you as the African National Congress. We say thank you for having shared Jesse Duarte with us, as a movement.Dakota Legoete, NEC Member - ANC
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
More from Politics
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.Read More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
How political parties get their hands on public funds
Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explores the avenues of the public funding political parties receive in South Africa.Read More
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life'
Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore about the life and political influence of party stalwart Jessie Duarte, who passed away at the weekend.Read More
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte
Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Duarte on the African National Congress (ANC) and the country.Read More
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte
Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.Read More
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte
Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
More from Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation
Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure
The Reserve has been closed for the last month as a result of the recent wild fire.Read More
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More
Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption
The intervention will see an extra 2 hours per week allocated to reading and 1 extra hour per week for Mathematics.Read More
GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.Read More
Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster
It comes as the WHO has warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus.Read More
Eskom's new tariff proposal is illogical: Solidarity
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Connie Mulder - head of Solidarity Research Institute about Eskom's new tariff proposal.Read More