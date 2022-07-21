Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall





This plucky pup has certainly earned the title of 'man's best friend' after potentially saving the life of his owner last week.

Saul the Border Collie is being hailed a hero and a 'real-life lassie' after helping the Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crew locate the man who had fallen 70 feet while hiking in Tahoe National Forest in California.

The 53-year-old broke his hip and several ribs during the fall.

Although a 25-strong crew responded to a search request for the man, who had managed to call 911, Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue said in a social media post that true credit for the rescue goes to Saul.

"[He] ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true ”LASSIE” fashion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject."

"He was jumping up and down, spinning around in circles," Sergeant Dennis Haack told NBC.

"They started following him. They went somewhere between 150 and 200 yards and took them right to the victim.’"

Saul was reportedly given a big stick of beef jerky and "a well-deserved dinner" following the rescue.

What a good boy!

RELATED:UPDATE: Skunk has been found! Search for missing Boston Terrier ends in joy