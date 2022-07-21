Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work. 21 July 2022 3:47 PM
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digi... 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
View all Local
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digi... 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
View all Politics
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
Financially and mentally, SAns are struggling to keep up - Money-Stress Survey Benay Sager - DebtBusters’ COO spoke to Lester Kiewit about the major financial stressors felt by South Africans. 21 July 2022 12:22 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Business
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall

21 July 2022 2:40 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
California
Nevada
'Better call Saul'
'Lassie'

Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California.

This plucky pup has certainly earned the title of 'man's best friend' after potentially saving the life of his owner last week.

Saul the Border Collie is being hailed a hero and a 'real-life lassie' after helping the Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crew locate the man who had fallen 70 feet while hiking in Tahoe National Forest in California.

The 53-year-old broke his hip and several ribs during the fall.

Although a 25-strong crew responded to a search request for the man, who had managed to call 911, Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue said in a social media post that true credit for the rescue goes to Saul.

"[He] ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true ”LASSIE” fashion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject."

"He was jumping up and down, spinning around in circles," Sergeant Dennis Haack told NBC.

"They started following him. They went somewhere between 150 and 200 yards and took them right to the victim.’"

Saul was reportedly given a big stick of beef jerky and "a well-deserved dinner" following the rescue.

What a good boy!

RELATED:UPDATE: Skunk has been found! Search for missing Boston Terrier ends in joy




21 July 2022 2:40 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
California
Nevada
'Better call Saul'
'Lassie'

More from World

Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine

21 July 2022 10:24 AM

The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up

20 July 2022 2:12 PM

'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square

18 July 2022 11:34 AM

The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

18 July 2022 10:33 AM

'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist

14 July 2022 11:54 AM

The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack

14 July 2022 10:06 AM

"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear

Local

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

Business Local

Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gordhan reiterates call for help to find skilled engineers to solve Eskom crisis

21 July 2022 5:31 PM

Sobantu triple murderer and rapist handed 5 life sentences

21 July 2022 5:25 PM

WC DA vows to root out corruption after Mnqasela charged with misconduct

21 July 2022 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA