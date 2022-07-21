Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Three senior health department officials are now facing the consequences of their actions. Dr Anban Pillay, Popo Maja and Shireen Pardesi who were implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal have been found guilty.
Deputy-director general Pillay, head of communications Maja and now former chief of staff Pardesi were suspended last year pending investigations into the awarding of the unlawful R150 million contract to Digital Vibes.
Issued in 2020, the tender was meant to assist with publicising important information on the National Health Insurance and regarding COVID-19.
Pillay faced four charges, but was found guilty on one charge, while Maja who also faced four charges was found guilty on two charges. Pardesi - accused of two charges, was found guilty on one.
Uveka Rangapa spoke Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale about the outcomes of the disciplinary hearing.
Dr Anban Pillay will receive a final written warning valid for 15 months and suspension without pay for three months, which will be followed by salary level demotion for a period of 12 months. Popo Maja will receive written warning valid for 12 months and salary level demotion for a period of 12 months.Foster Mohale, Health Department spokesperson
Mrs Shireen Pardesi proposed that she be allowed to resign from the Department with immediate effect, and that was agreed by all parties and confirmed by the Presiding Officer.Foster Mohale, Health Department spokesperson
