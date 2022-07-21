



One of the 19 Trek4Mandela Kilimanjaro summiteers - Scara Mafokoane, is jubilant to have summited Africa's highest peak - Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania.

This is after a group of Trek4Mandela Kilimanjaro campaigners went to Tanzania to raise funds for sanitary towels to benefit school girls in South Africa.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the annual expedition held to mark International Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July.

Mafokoane told 702's Uveka Rangappa that it was a dream come true to summit the highest mountain in Africa.

The summiteer added that preparation for Kilimanjaro took him seven months.

What a moment to be alive, to be part of the 19 milestone climbers celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Trek4Mandela Kilimanjaro exhibition. I am still overwhelmed by those feelings and I think it will take a couple of days to settle that I did summit. Scara Mafokoane, Summiteer - Trek4Mandela

It is a dream come true but above anything else, it was the cause - championing the dream and aspirations of young girls in South Africa and giving them confidence. Scara Mafokoane, Summiteer - Trek4Mandela

It is quite a tedious process to even go to Kilimanjaro because you have to do compulsory training schedule with the foundation so that you are fit enough to go there. One has to be mentally prepared, one has to be physically prepared, so it was seven months of training, it was seven months of prepping myself, and I successfully did that. Scara Mafokoane, Summiteer - Trek4Mandela

This article first appeared on 702 : Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer