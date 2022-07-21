Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure
Almost seven weeks after it was closed to the public following the June wildfires, Helderberg Nature Reserve is scheduled to reopen on 1 August.
Around 280 hectares of the reserve were burnt when the fires spread on the morning of 11 June.
Since the blaze was extinguished, teams have been hard at work with the various clean-up and restoration tasks that were needed.
Temporary trail markers have been placed along routes, which have been deemed safe for public use and a number of routes will be open from the start of next month.
These routes have been cleared of debris and burned-out infrastructure.
We urge visitors to only walk the trails identified for use and not wander on to old exposed trails into the veld.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT
Keeping off popular trails that will still be closed when the reserve reopens will allow our teams to continue to work on these routes uninterrupted so that they can be available for everyone to enjoy safely once ready.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT
RELATED: Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Helderberg_Nature_Reserve_-_Cape_Town_SA_0.JPG
More from Local
‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation
Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.Read More
Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.Read More
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.Read More
Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption
The intervention will see an extra 2 hours per week allocated to reading and 1 extra hour per week for Mathematics.Read More
GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.Read More
Over 50? The City of Cape Town wants you to get an extra Covid booster
It comes as the WHO has warned countries across the world of a new and highly mutated COVID-19 sub-variant called Centaurus.Read More
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse DuarteRead More
Eskom's new tariff proposal is illogical: Solidarity
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Connie Mulder - head of Solidarity Research Institute about Eskom's new tariff proposal.Read More