Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure

Almost seven weeks after it was closed to the public following the June wildfires, Helderberg Nature Reserve is scheduled to reopen on 1 August.

Around 280 hectares of the reserve were burnt when the fires spread on the morning of 11 June.

Since the blaze was extinguished, teams have been hard at work with the various clean-up and restoration tasks that were needed.

Temporary trail markers have been placed along routes, which have been deemed safe for public use and a number of routes will be open from the start of next month.

These routes have been cleared of debris and burned-out infrastructure.

We urge visitors to only walk the trails identified for use and not wander on to old exposed trails into the veld. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

Keeping off popular trails that will still be closed when the reserve reopens will allow our teams to continue to work on these routes uninterrupted so that they can be available for everyone to enjoy safely once ready. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

Helderberg Nature Reserve by Abu Shawka - Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication