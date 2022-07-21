‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation





The Amy Foundation is a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering some of Cape Town’s most vulnerable youths.

It is named after Amy Biehl - an American student who was brutally killed in Gugulethu just before South Africa’s first democratic election.

The foundation's multi-disciplinary after-school activities - such as music, gardening, academic support and sport - serve five different communities in the Western Cape.

Pippa Hudson talks to managing director - Kevin Chaplin about the foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.

Chaplin says the skills training initiatives give continuity to their primary objective of grooming disadvantaged youths for success.

We realised we are doing such great work with keeping them in school, finishing grade 12, away from drugs, gangs [and] violence but then they are unemployed. Kevin Chaplin, Managing director - Amy Foundation

The aim is to really create employment for these youngsters and give them a sense of hope in their lives.

The foundation has started 120 new businesses since 2019 and placed 1,126 students in employment, teaching business ethics and etiquette across various sectors.

The students when they come to us they can choose hospitality, sewing and design, beauty and wellness, technical and handy-man, retail readiness and then entrepreneurship. Kevin Chaplin, Managing director - Amy Foundation

Listen to the audio for more detail.