BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
BP Southern Africa Africa has announced a long-term partnership with SA Harvest to help alleviate hunger in South Africa.
SA Harvest's mission is not only to help vulnerable people, but also to cut food waste in the country by redistributing quality surplus food.
RELATED: 'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
BP has committed to fuel the organisation's refrigerated trucks for the next three years.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what the tie-in is with cutting methane emissions from landfill at the same time.
As organic waste decomposes landfills generate methane, a greenhouse gas believed to be more potent than carbon dioxide. But the gas can be used to generate energy.
We are quite an ideal collaboration because for every ton of food that we prevent from going to landfill, about 65 kilograms of methane is saved from warming up the atmosphere.Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest
Browde says that during the next three years of the partnership with BP, SA Harvest will have delivered about 55 million meals.
This translates into around 1 million kilograms of methane prevented from emission from landfill, which means that at the same they a significant impact on the environment.
BP are going to fuel our trucks and vehicles that deliver rescued food to beneficiaries that feed hungry people all over the country.Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest
Methane is one of the biggest causes of pollution in our atmosphere and we have to try and reduce its emission. BP do amazing stuff in this regard... one of their goals is to be emission-free by 2050.Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest
The partnership honours Nelson Mandela’s legacy of preserving and upholding human dignity says BP.
During this Mandela Month, SA Harvest aims to deliver a million meals countrywide, fueled by the oil company.
To find out more about their work, visit the organisation's website.
Listen to the uplifting interview on The Money Show (skip to 1:41):
Source : https://www.facebook.com/saharvest/photos/a.1363352377082635/3334875583263628
