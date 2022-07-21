Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
CSI: The Athlone Athletics Baseball Club (A’s Baseball Club) in need of funds for international tournament
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tony Alexander - Chairman at Athlone Athletics Baseball Club
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) 31 NUMSA members get the boot, 26 others banned from attending conference - What is going on?!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
James Horn - Attorney and Employment Law, Benefits, Industrial Relations and Discrimination Consultant at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
Today at 05:50
(ZOOM) Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, who will lift the trophy?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:10
Amendment to constitution to include sign language as 12th official language open for public comment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Jeffery
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 06:25
Top chefs to cook-off using food grown in townships
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grace Stead - Managing Director and board member at Abalimi Bezekhaya
Thapelo . - Community farmer
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Toasted pop-up at Beau Constantia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marea Lewis | Owner at Toasted - reimagining retail space
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Lending rate hits 9percent. What now for struggling SA consumers?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - independent economic analyst
Today at 07:20
Mandela Day protest to save Plumstead library from being shut
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wesley Seale - Ward 63 ANC co-ordinator
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: #RHOCT RushTush
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
open
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steven Beardsley
Today at 10:15
Job Creation is not easy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 10:30
Niki Daly on writing timeless children’s books more than one generation can enjoy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Niki Daly - Author at Not So Fast, Songololo (book)
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: a lesson in Pilates
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Palmer - Founder at The Movement Lab South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex. 21 July 2022 10:04 PM
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contraven... 21 July 2022 7:35 PM
View all Local
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digi... 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis' Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).... 20 July 2022 9:39 PM
View all Politics
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex. 21 July 2022 10:04 PM
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.... 21 July 2022 8:51 PM
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company. 21 July 2022 7:37 PM
View all Business
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Resto... 21 July 2022 7:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

21 July 2022 6:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim
interest rate
MPC
Reserve Bank

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.
Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announcing repo rate hike, 21/07/22 - SABC live feed on YouTube

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has raised its repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%.

The hike brings the prime lending rate to 9%.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on Thursday afternoon.

Three MPC members supported the 75 basis point increase; one voted for 50 basis points and another wanted a more aggressive 100 basis point hike. (Read the full MPC statement here)

RELATED: Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision

What is the biggest rate increase in nearly 20 years (since September 2002) follows Thursday's announcement of a record jump in inflation.

The Reserve Bank has revised its headline inflation outlook upwards to 6.5% for this year, from its previous forecast of 5.9%.

Among the inflationary concerns Governor Kganyago listed are a continued rise in oil prices and subdued growth, domestic and global.

RELATED: 'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront'

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank.

Ballim says the 75 basis point increase is enough of a signal of an assertive central bank.

It is the fifth rate hike since November last year, and it's the cumulative effective that is going to knock consumers.

To remind your listeners - we started off from a repo rate of 3.5% and the 75 basis point increment today takes the repo rate to 5.5%... so since the bottom of the cycle, through much of the pandemic, cumulatively the lending rate generally speaking has risen by two percentage points.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

Why also the single increment of 75 basis points matters, is in its signalling - that the Reserve Bank will be ultra-orthodox in its approach to inflation. It's not going to relinquish the idea that it can curb inflation by managing expectations... and ultimately have inflation revert to within the 3-6% target zone.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

This is about the Reserve Bank's credibility, and 75 basis points is with the aim of locking in that credibility.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

He points out that South Africa has seen inflation rise faster than interest rates.

"Yes, interest rates have risen, monetary policy has tightened, but it is not overtly tight."

Watch the Reserve Bank Governor's address below:

Listen to Ballim's analysis of the outlook for inflation and further rate hikes:




21 July 2022 6:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim
interest rate
MPC
Reserve Bank

More from Business

Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit

21 July 2022 10:04 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission

21 July 2022 8:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 7:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financially and mentally, SAns are struggling to keep up - Money-Stress Survey

21 July 2022 12:22 PM

Benay Sager - DebtBusters’ COO spoke to Lester Kiewit about the major financial stressors felt by South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

21 July 2022 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can expect inflation to rise until August, says economist

21 July 2022 8:21 AM

Africa Melane speaks to economist at KPMG Frank Blackmore about South Africa's June 2022 inflation rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heatwave in Europe will not affect SA's export and trade, says expert

21 July 2022 6:21 AM

John Perlman speaks to chief economist at Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, Wandile Sihlobo, about the heatwave in Europe and its impact on agriculture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity could have an answer to Eskom's critical skills shortage

21 July 2022 6:19 AM

John Maytham spoke to Solidarity’s general manager, Dirk Hermann, about these skilled workers and when we can expect to see their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit

21 July 2022 10:04 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission

21 July 2022 8:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University expels Theuns du Toit over urinating incident

21 July 2022 7:35 PM

The institution, which has made its final determination on the matter, said on Thursday Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the institution's amended residence rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Our aim is to really create employment for these youngsters' - Amy Foundation

21 July 2022 3:47 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Kevin Chaplin about the Amy Foundation's skills centre which has placed over 1,000 youths in work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 5.5%

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal

21 July 2022 3:22 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helderberg Nature Reserve to reopen 1 August after June wildfire forced closure

21 July 2022 3:10 PM

The Reserve has been closed for the last month as a result of the recent wild fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer

21 July 2022 2:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catching up in class: WCED new timetable for learners after COVID-19 disruption

21 July 2022 2:43 PM

The intervention will see an extra 2 hours per week allocated to reading and 1 extra hour per week for Mathematics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GP Education partners with Home Affairs to simplify Grade 1 and 8 applications

21 July 2022 2:42 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Gauteng MEC for Education - Panyaza Lesufi about 2023 online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Neighbourhood watch groups to get extra R1M for patrol and crime prevention gear

Local

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

Business Local

Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Mbete: Jessie Duarte’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for ANC

21 July 2022 7:47 PM

Phalatse warns Joburg residents of rising RDP housing scams

21 July 2022 7:25 PM

Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'

21 July 2022 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA