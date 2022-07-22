What is a living will and why do you need it?





The importance of drawing up a will - a legal document that allocates your possessions after your passing - goes without saying, however, what about indicating your needs about how and where you would like to die?

A living will is a document that outlines decisions on medical treatment in circumstances where a patient is not able to advocate for themselves.

Pippa Hudson chats to Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, about what a living will is and how one can obtain it.

Holding is the co-founder of Swansong, an organisation that provides end-of-life care solutions. It also facilitates online conversations to help create personalised advance care plans.

Holding explains that the will allows them to nominate a spokesperson or “health-care proxy’’ to explain to their loved ones and healthcare professionals about where and how they would like to die.

Other specifications can include whether a patient would like resuscitation after suffering cardiac arrest or if they would like artificial nutrition and hydration if they are in a vegetative state.

It actually goes in-depth and the granular detail... I guess that’s a little bit around the subtle difference between a living will, which is more the headline stuff as opposed to an advanced care directive. Linda Holding - Co-Founder of Swansong

Holding says a living will does not need to be drawn up by a lawyer. The agreement just needs to be done by a person of sound mind.

It really is a gift to your family to put this into play. They'll know that they are following your wishes and it also avoids these internal family conflicts. Linda Holding - Co-Founder of Swansong

