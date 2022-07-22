Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:15
On the couch - Saray Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saray Khumalo - Head Ecommerce & Partner Rewards at MMI Holdings Limited
Today at 13:32
Book Club - RJ Palacio on Wonder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Do optimists really live longer? Here’s what the research says
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fuschia Sirois
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet: SA government aims to drastically cut red tape on solar energy projects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka
Today at 15:50
Momentum Proteas Tour to England
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:05
The KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Freediver Zandile Ndhlovu opens up the ocean to ‘black mermaids’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zandile Ndhlovu
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Hein Wayngaard - Replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Replay Interview
Today at 17:05
Court grants FNB the right to sever relationship with Talhado
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee
Today at 17:45
Comedian Nik Rabinowitz in studio to introduce - Unmuted - a show that attempts to make sense of it all
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz
What is a living will and why do you need it?

22 July 2022 7:13 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Living will
Linda Holding
Advanced Care Plan

Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, explains what a living will is and how one can obtain it.

The importance of drawing up a will - a legal document that allocates your possessions after your passing - goes without saying, however, what about indicating your needs about how and where you would like to die?

A living will is a document that outlines decisions on medical treatment in circumstances where a patient is not able to advocate for themselves.

Pippa Hudson chats to Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, about what a living will is and how one can obtain it.

Holding is the co-founder of Swansong, an organisation that provides end-of-life care solutions. It also facilitates online conversations to help create personalised advance care plans.

Holding explains that the will allows them to nominate a spokesperson or “health-care proxy’’ to explain to their loved ones and healthcare professionals about where and how they would like to die.

Other specifications can include whether a patient would like resuscitation after suffering cardiac arrest or if they would like artificial nutrition and hydration if they are in a vegetative state.

It actually goes in-depth and the granular detail... I guess that’s a little bit around the subtle difference between a living will, which is more the headline stuff as opposed to an advanced care directive.

Linda Holding - Co-Founder of Swansong

Holding says a living will does not need to be drawn up by a lawyer. The agreement just needs to be done by a person of sound mind.

It really is a gift to your family to put this into play. They'll know that they are following your wishes and it also avoids these internal family conflicts.

Linda Holding - Co-Founder of Swansong

Listen to the audio for more.




