What is a living will and why do you need it?
The importance of drawing up a will - a legal document that allocates your possessions after your passing - goes without saying, however, what about indicating your needs about how and where you would like to die?
A living will is a document that outlines decisions on medical treatment in circumstances where a patient is not able to advocate for themselves.
Pippa Hudson chats to Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, about what a living will is and how one can obtain it.
Holding is the co-founder of Swansong, an organisation that provides end-of-life care solutions. It also facilitates online conversations to help create personalised advance care plans.
Holding explains that the will allows them to nominate a spokesperson or “health-care proxy’’ to explain to their loved ones and healthcare professionals about where and how they would like to die.
Other specifications can include whether a patient would like resuscitation after suffering cardiac arrest or if they would like artificial nutrition and hydration if they are in a vegetative state.
It actually goes in-depth and the granular detail... I guess that’s a little bit around the subtle difference between a living will, which is more the headline stuff as opposed to an advanced care directive.Linda Holding - Co-Founder of Swansong
Holding says a living will does not need to be drawn up by a lawyer. The agreement just needs to be done by a person of sound mind.
It really is a gift to your family to put this into play. They'll know that they are following your wishes and it also avoids these internal family conflicts.Linda Holding - Co-Founder of Swansong
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/halfpoint/halfpoint2003/halfpoint200300014/142138470-infected-patient-in-quarantine-lying-in-bed-in-hospital-coronavirus-concept-.jpg
