Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing. 23 July 2022 6:40 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak Gus Thompson's daughter announced the news on Saturday afternoon, saying Chapman's Peak was her dad's favourite place. 23 July 2022 4:12 PM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday. 23 July 2022 12:02 PM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a pr... 22 July 2022 7:53 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert “The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to.'' 22 July 2022 2:17 PM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing. 23 July 2022 6:40 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for on... 22 July 2022 7:36 AM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Business
Local

Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users

22 July 2022 7:10 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
tariffs
Solar user

John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.

Eskom will propose a new plan in August for cost-reflective tariffs to energy regulator, National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which could cost solar PV users R938 for its services.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the proposed tariffs was Eskom’s way of managing its financial ruin and deterring homeowners and businesses from decreasing the reliance on the power utility’s grid.

John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.

Mantshantsha said this was incorrect, stating that the proposal has not yet been released.

The official cost for cost-reflective tariffs is R216, he added.

What I can confirm is that in the bill, anyone pays and everyone pays, there is a fixed charge of about R216 for a fixed connection line.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Every year by law, Eskom must approach Nersa for an approbation as to much it would like to increase its charges. Unlike any other business, Eskom cannot just decide this is what we will charge this year and this is what we will charge the other year. It has to be a public process that is regulated, and the decision will be made by Nersa.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the full audio above.




More from Business

Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal

23 July 2022 5:28 PM

The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA

22 July 2022 7:53 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert

22 July 2022 2:17 PM

“The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to.''

Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago

22 July 2022 12:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Continuous spike in inflation rates could lead to an uprising - economic analyst

22 July 2022 11:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent economic analyst, Bongani Mahlangu, about the South African Reserve Bank's decision to raise the repo rate by 75 basis points, bringing the prime lending rate to 9%.

'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'

22 July 2022 10:36 AM

'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.

Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit

21 July 2022 10:04 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.

BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission

21 July 2022 8:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 7:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.

More from Local

Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit

23 July 2022 6:40 PM

SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.

[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)

23 July 2022 6:08 PM

The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.

UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak

23 July 2022 4:12 PM

Gus Thompson's daughter announced the news on Saturday afternoon, saying Chapman's Peak was her dad's favourite place.

Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years

23 July 2022 3:21 PM

Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died.

Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa

23 July 2022 2:23 PM

Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.

Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement

23 July 2022 1:32 PM

Uveka Rangappa gets the latest on the Bosasa corruption case from the Investigating Directorate spokesperson - Sindisiwe Seboka.

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

23 July 2022 12:41 PM

A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed

23 July 2022 12:02 PM

Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.

CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year

23 July 2022 10:52 AM

While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City.

Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA

22 July 2022 7:53 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.

UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak

Local

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

Local Lifestyle

Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal

Business World Politics

IzangoMa, iPhupho L’ka Biko and Vinnie Mak to perform at SAST fringe season 2

24 July 2022 12:50 PM

You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert

24 July 2022 12:10 PM

WC police confirm arrest of alleged Atlantis rapist

24 July 2022 11:26 AM

