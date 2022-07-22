Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users





Eskom will propose a new plan in August for cost-reflective tariffs to energy regulator, National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which could cost solar PV users R938 for its services.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the proposed tariffs was Eskom’s way of managing its financial ruin and deterring homeowners and businesses from decreasing the reliance on the power utility’s grid.

John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.

Mantshantsha said this was incorrect, stating that the proposal has not yet been released.

The official cost for cost-reflective tariffs is R216, he added.

What I can confirm is that in the bill, anyone pays and everyone pays, there is a fixed charge of about R216 for a fixed connection line. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Every year by law, Eskom must approach Nersa for an approbation as to much it would like to increase its charges. Unlike any other business, Eskom cannot just decide this is what we will charge this year and this is what we will charge the other year. It has to be a public process that is regulated, and the decision will be made by Nersa. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

