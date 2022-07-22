Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Fertility doula
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Boitumelo Dibakoane - Fertility Doula at Independent
Today at 14:33
Who am I competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rafiq Wagiet
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Do optimists really live longer? Here’s what the research says
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fuschia Sirois
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet: SA government aims to drastically cut red tape on solar energy projects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka
Today at 15:50
Momentum Proteas Tour to England
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:05
The KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Freediver Zandile Ndhlovu opens up the ocean to ‘black mermaids’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zandile Ndhlovu
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Hein Wayngaard - Replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Replay Interview
Today at 17:05
Court grants FNB the right to sever relationship with Talhado
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee
Today at 17:45
Comedian Nik Rabinowitz in studio to introduce - Unmuted - a show that attempts to make sense of it all
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mandela Day protest to save Plumstead Library yields dicey results Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's Ward 63 coordinator Dr Wesley Seale about a Mandela Day protest against the imminent shutdown o... 22 July 2022 12:46 PM
Continuous spike in inflation rates could lead to an uprising - economic analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent economic analyst, Bongani Mahlangu, about the South African Reserve Bank's decision to raise... 22 July 2022 11:43 AM
Oudsthoorn Prison plans to build wall after criminals steal prison fence parts Lester Kiewit interviewed Department Of Correctional Services regional commissioner, Delekile Klaas, about security measures surro... 22 July 2022 11:02 AM
View all Local
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards' 'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at th... 22 July 2022 10:36 AM
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digi... 21 July 2022 3:22 PM
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us' Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse Duarte 21 July 2022 2:20 PM
View all Politics
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Continuous spike in inflation rates could lead to an uprising - economic analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent economic analyst, Bongani Mahlangu, about the South African Reserve Bank's decision to raise... 22 July 2022 11:43 AM
Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal. 22 July 2022 7:10 AM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: Five ways to celebrate Christmas in July Here are five festive things to do in the Mother City this weekend because Santa may only come once a year, but that shouldn't sto... 22 July 2022 10:25 AM
CT community farmers, top chefs collaborate in plant-based cook-off Refilwe Moloto speaks to the managing director and board member of Abalimi Bezekhaya, Grace Stead, about an upcoming chefs' cook-o... 22 July 2022 8:07 AM
What is a living will and why do you need it? Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, explains what a living will is and how one can obtain it. 22 July 2022 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for on... 22 July 2022 7:36 AM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
Brutal heatwave kills thousands in Europe – and it’s not letting up 'This is the new normal for extreme weather,' says climatologist Prof Francois Engelbrecht. 20 July 2022 2:12 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup

22 July 2022 7:36 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mexico
Baseball
funding
donations
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club
World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup

Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for one of their teams to participate in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup in August.

The Athlone Athletics Baseball Club is in a race against time to ensure that its A’s Baseball Club makes it to the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Mexico from 26 August to 4 September.

Each player has to raise R35, 000 - R40, 000 within a month's time to participate in the world cup.

But many of the players can't afford to foot the travelling cost as they come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This has posed difficulty and pressure on their proud but helpless parents.

I feel sorry for these kids that have the potential and come out of a wendy house and we're not able to afford the R40, 000, and that's the difficult part for these kids... As a coach, you say 'well done', because you've done that and as a chairman, you feel for the parents because now you've put the parents in a situation where their [children] financial strain becomes theirs.

Tony Alexander, Chairman - Athlone Athletics Baseball Club

Find out about what you can do to help the A's get to Mexico on their Facebook page here.

Listen to the full interview above.




22 July 2022 7:36 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mexico
Baseball
funding
donations
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club
World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup

More from Sport

'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final

22 July 2022 12:29 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales

17 July 2022 9:05 AM

Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

15 July 2022 1:45 PM

Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT

15 July 2022 7:52 AM

Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking place at the DHL Stadium in Green Point this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not)

14 July 2022 3:36 PM

No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion

12 July 2022 5:01 PM

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023

12 July 2022 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales

12 July 2022 11:36 AM

Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings, while the regular centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up in the midfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Continuous spike in inflation rates could lead to an uprising - economic analyst

Business Local

Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users

Business Local

Oudsthoorn Prison plans to build wall after criminals steal prison fence parts

Local

EWN Highlights

Technical glitches mark start of GED online application

22 July 2022 1:37 PM

Hillary Gardee murder: Third magistrate takes charge as case postponed

22 July 2022 1:15 PM

Babita Deokaran murder trial: State has 1,600 pages of evidence against accused

22 July 2022 12:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA