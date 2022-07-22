CT community farmers, top chefs collaborate in plant-based cook-off





Non-profit organisation Abalimi Bezekhaya will host a cook-off on Monday.

The event will see some top chefs cooking using produce from Cape Town's community farmers.

Abalimi Bezekhaya teaches communities organic subsistence farming.

The cook-off will see eight chefs from the country team up with eight farmers from eight community farmers to craft plant-based dishes.

Abalimi Bezekhaya has 75 gardens that are run by the community and it hopes the initiative will revive the gardens to pre-COVID-19 times.

Between 2008 and 2019 we used to buy and sell the vegetables... during this period of eleven years... we bought $16 million worth of veggies and we paid over R10 million to the farmers in the community... since COVID, it's been a bit difficulty. The idea, now, is to try and kickstart it again - get to see the chefs to see that the veggies are their. Grace Stead, managing director and board member - Abalimi Bezekhaya

