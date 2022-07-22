Cape Town City Guide: Five ways to celebrate Christmas in July





One of the most celebrated holidays in the world is Christmas but being in the southern hemisphere means that all the wintery delights we see on our TVs during the season is something most of us cannot relate to.

With July nearing its end, we do not have much longer before we see winter coming to a close, so why not enjoy the coldest season of the year with a little Christmas cosplay?

Here are five festive things to do in the Mother City this weekend because Santa may only come once a year, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying the magic of Christmas-adjacent!

THE MAGIC OF HIGH TEA

Gather your loved ones and embrace the wintery weather whilst you celebrate hitting that mid-year mark with Christmas in July at the One&Only Cape Town Hotel and Resort on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will allow guests to indulge a little with a Christmas-themed high tea buffet and a welcome cocktail for those looking for a little spice in their eggnog.

Tickets will cost you R425 per person.

You can find out more about the event here.

THE MAGIC OF SNOW

Looking to really feel the northern hemisphere's Christmas vibes, snow and all? Well, Snow World Strand will be bringing real snow and ice to Water World Strand in Strand until August!

Tickets will cost you R120 for the Snow and Ice Rider pass, R50 for the toddler pass, R40 for the non-rider pass and free for kids under three-years-old.

This should be a treat for the whole family and you can get tickets at the door or book them online here.

THE MAGIC OF GOURMET

Renowned chef Stephen Fraser welcomes those with a taste for festive indulgence for Christmas in July at the Lanzerac Wine Estate this Saturday and Sunday.

The chef will really be bringing the northern hemisphere festivities by crafting meals for guests inspired by his Christmas experiences growing up in Wales.

Tickets will cost you R695 per adult.

Find out more about the event here.

THE MAGIC OF FLIGHT

For those not necessarily in the mood for something a little different, you can take to the skies with Ballooning Cape Town - just like good ol' Santa on his busiest night.

Unlike Saint Nic', however, you will be hot air ballooning where Ballooning Cape Town will be offering some festive-adjacent discount prices until 31 July!

Those not looking to brave the colder skies can save their ticket for actual Christmas before those Christmas costs come in because you can use the tickets anytime within the 12-month expiry period. Consider it Christmas preparation!

Find out more here.

THE MAGIC OF FAIRYTALES

One of the most magical things about Christmas is the joy it brings to children's faces - some may even call Christmas an enchanted window into the heart of your little ones!

So why not treat them with a fun, but educational, production of The Enchanted Window at Corpus Christi Panorama on Saturday?

Quicket describes the event as a fairy tale story that transports kids to different enchanted worlds through experiencing "the magical sensation of being under the sea, landing in a tropical fruit land and being surrounded by bubbles and even friendly animals."

Tickets start at R130 per person and you can book them here.

This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town City Guide: Five ways to celebrate Christmas in July