Oudsthoorn Prison plans to build wall after criminals steal prison fence parts
Brazen criminals in Oudsthoorn are stealing sections of the fence surrounding Oudtshoorn Prison.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Department of Correctional Services regional commissioner, Delekile Klaas, about security measures surrounding the prison.
Klaas explained that the often-violent criminals come from informal settlements that are near the prison.
He added that the criminals study the facility’s operations, take advantage of staff shortages, and vandalise the jail at vulnerable times.
It’s people who have studied our systems, who know that because of high levels of crime we have huge shortage of staff and therefor during certain periods based on our shift system the numbers are few.Delekile Klaas, Regional commissioner - Western Cape Department of Correctional Services
The facility plans on building a wall and installing cameras while working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to catch these burglars.
Klaas, however, said the likelihood of prisoners escaping is very low as there are security measures in place inside the centre.
Offenders themselves are safe and there is no likelihood of offenders escaping the facility.Delekile Klaas, Regional commissioner - Western Cape Department of Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
