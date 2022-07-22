Continuous spike in inflation rates could lead to an uprising - economic analyst
The South African Reserve Bank made a sizable increase to the repo rate by 75 basis points. This will see the lending rate rise to 9%, meaning that South Africans will be repaying a significantly higher amount on their debt.
The decision to increase the basis point by the Monetary Policy Committee was expected by economists when taking the country's global exposure, the integration of the economy with the global economy and the domestic Consumer Price Index into account.
They were expecting it to be 50 basis points, however, but three committee members voted for 75 basis points whilst one voted for 100 basis points and one for 50.
This will have a heavy impact on informal traders, who already find it difficult to increase prices in fear that they will lose out on profitability, with many forced to avoid price adjustments as inflation rates rise.
Independent economic analyst, Bongani Mahlangu, warns that the country may be in danger if inflation rates continue to increase rapidly and no active provisions or policy adjustments are made by government.
When consumers are now pushed into a tight corner where they can no longer adjust, meaning they can no longer absorb any price fluctuations or any upward adjustment in prices in the economy, this might lead to what we have seen in other countries, such as France, where there will be a push for the president, maybe, to step down.Bongani Mahlangu, Independent economic analyst
This may lead to an uprising akin to the Arab Spring, if an uprising moves into a country-wide scale, says Mahlangu.
Without any policy adjustment, any change in behaviour from our lawmakers, we are headed for instability and you cannot say that in a country such as ours that is far-fetched, taking into consideration what happened last year in July.Bongani Mahlangu, Independent economic analyst
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37958023_young-man-looking-into-his-empty-wallet-has-no-money.html
