'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'
Last week, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) suspended 31 of its members.
On Wednesday, it banned 26 shop stewards from attending its national conference next week.
According to Numsa secretary-general Irvin Jim, they were suspended for disrupting a meeting of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).
“It seems to be strategic manoeuvring in advance of the national congress,” explains attorney James Horn, an Employment Law, Benefits, Industrial Relations, and Discrimination Consultant at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys.
“If you can control who is accredited, you can predict the outcome of the elections.
“There seems to be a factional battle within Numsa; not unusual in South African trade unions.”
We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles in Saftu, depending on the outcome of the Numsa national congress…James Horn, Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
The Labour Court is prepared to intervene… If the suspended delegates are reinstated… Then there will likely be another attempt to remove them through different means… or chaos at the conference…James Horn, Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
It will be terrible if this devolves into chaos, which seems to be on the cards.James Horn, Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys
To find out what is going on, Africa Melane interviewed Horn - scroll up to listen.
