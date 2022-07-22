'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert
Employment and Labour minister, Thulas Nxesi, recently said government aims to create 2 million jobs before the country's next national elections.
According to Bloomberg, the minister also admitted that he does not know if the target is achievable.
While South Africa grapples with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, standing at 34,5 percent, the minister’s target also includes individuals that were laid off at the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Lester Kiewit interviewed financial expert Craig Gradidge about the feasibility of the ambitious target set by the labour minister.
Gradidge - co-founder and financial planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments, recently published an opinion piece highlighting the lack of efficient infrastructure and its direct impact on the economy – and ultimately job creation.
“The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to,'' he wrote.
Streamlining rail and port infrastructure, supporting entrepreneurs, and creating a viable and sustainable future for South Africa is the only way to bolster job creation, he said.
Government's role is to create an environment in which jobs can be created. Their role is not to create jobs. Job creation is an outcome, it’s not something that you deliberately go and do. You build the infrastructure, you keep the ports functioning, you keep the railway functioning and that’s an environment in which business can thrive and grow and which then jobs can be created.Craig Gradidge, co-founder and Financial Planner - Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Listen to the full audio above.
