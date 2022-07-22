Mandela Day protest to save Plumstead Library yields dicey results





Mandela Day was marred by a protest against the shutdown of Cape Town's Plumstead Library.

This comes as the facility's lease is due to expire in April 2023.

The protest followed a meeting between the library's committee and the Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Eddie Andrews.

But the African National Congress' Ward 63 coordinator Dr Wesley Seale said the meeting was not as productive as he hoped.

At the meeting, Andrews dismissed a petition against the closure of the library that had almost 1,000 signatures.

The imminent closure of the library follows Capital Expenditure budget cuts for the library.

Seale said a shutdown of the Plumstead Library would deprive the city's residents of a critical public service.

This a typical example, again, of increasing rates and taxes... and our services are being cut... Libraries are public goods. Libraries are public services. This is the kind of services and goods that the city should be making available to residents of Cape Town and these are being cut. Dr Wesley Seale, Ward 63 coordinator - ANC

