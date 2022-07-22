Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire
Rushda Moosajee is one of the most successful housewives to hit SA's new Real Housewives spinoff, The Real Housewives of Cape Town which debuted 10 July on DStv.
The business mogul and branding force, also known as RushTush, is the owner of the fitness brand RushTush Life and boasts over 80,000 followers on Instagram.
It seems that fitness has always been the goal for the housewife who says her journey to success was an organic one because her purpose is to uplift women.
When you are following your passion, and you have this vision, it's almost like, 'I'm living my purpose' - helping women, inspiring women, instigating positive change through health and fitness.' If you do something and achieve something physical, imagine what you can achieve in all other areas of you life?!Rushda Moosajee, Fitness mogul and cast member - 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'
Rightfully, Moosajee says that one of the ways she sees to do this is through fitness because it is not just a vanity tool, but an indicator of how you feel and tackle everyday life.
This clever branding tool also works because of her understanding of womanhood throughout all phases of life - transporting what is considered to be trendy into a something evergreen and universal.
I understand women... You see, some people follow trends and they go with what is trendy, right now... If you start off with that intention, you don't have a vision because you're doing things for the wrong reason.Rushda Moosajee, Fitness mogul and cast member - 'The Real Housewives of Cape Town'
You can catch RushTush on The Real Housewives of Cape Town on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) Sundays at 7 pm.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: Five ways to celebrate Christmas in July
Here are five festive things to do in the Mother City this weekend because Santa may only come once a year, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying the magic of Christmas-adjacent!Read More
CT community farmers, top chefs collaborate in plant-based cook-off
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the managing director and board member of Abalimi Bezekhaya, Grace Stead, about an upcoming chefs' cook-off in partnership with a community farmer.Read More
What is a living will and why do you need it?
Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, explains what a living will is and how one can obtain it.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino
Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell people to piss off when they look at you and say “you know these are for men right?” and find your new best friend.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Be Moved Collective invites you to partake in the Rhino & Restoration Challenge
Africa Melane speaks to radio presenter at 702 and Cape Talk Liezel Van Der Westhuizen about Be Moved Collective's Rhino and Restoration Challenge.Read More