Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago
Cheetahs will soon roam Indian forests for the first time since 1952 when their native population went extinct.
Namibia will export eight cheetahs to India in August.
Only 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild anywhere on Earth, with Namibia home to the world’s largest population.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:01).
India used to have cheetahs… they died out 70 years ago… They got hunted to death… Does this make sense?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
The theory is that they are going back into the forests, rather than into an enclosed area.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87693433_exercising-and-running-a-cheetah.html?vti=m5wbohvkac3uudvh4h-1-7
