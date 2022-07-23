Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement
The Investigative Directorate (ID) has written to the High Court in Pretoria to express dissatisfaction with repeated postponements of the Bosasa matter.
The R1.8 billion corruption case is now set to resume in October.
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and two former government officials, Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham, are facing a slew of charges related to corruption and fraud.
Bosasa and its affiliates scored several dodgy prison tenders between 2004 and 2007.
Speaking to Uveka Rangappa, ID's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka says they have filed two applications regarding Agrizzi's fitness to appear in court.
What happened today is that the matter has been postponed to 3 October 2022 and this postponement is because the State has filed two applications, we filed a Section 57 and Section 34 (2A) for an application of unreasonable delay.Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - NPA Investigating Directorate
We have had enough of the constant delays that have been taking place, more particularly because of Angelo Agrizzi, and we want the court to enquire and find out whether his lack of attendance is of ulterior motives or whether there is indeed something that warrants him not to be in court.Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - NPA Investigating Directorate
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
More from Local
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit
SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.Read More
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)
The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.Read More
UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak
Gus Thompson's daughter announced the news on Saturday afternoon, saying Chapman's Peak was her dad's favourite place.Read More
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years
Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died.Read More
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa
Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.Read More
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!Read More
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed
Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.Read More
CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year
While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City.Read More
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.Read More