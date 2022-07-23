Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books





South African author and illustrator, Niki Daly, is known for stories that reflected black children at a time when illustrations of them were hardly seen.

He has, for decades, used his artistic talent to celebrate the imaginative powers of children. Daly’s work has been published locally and abroad. He's won the the Katrine Harries Award for Children’s Book Illustrations in South Africa.

Daly's first selection of racially inclusive work was commissioned when he was living in London.

The editor at the time was having difficulty finding illustrators that could actually draw black children because most of the depiction of black children looked white but just coloured in brown. Niki Daly, South African author-illustrator

