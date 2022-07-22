South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Loadshedding is making life hard for South Africa’s longsuffering consumers and its struggling businesses.
As such, Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity poses an existential threat to the South African economy.
There will be no growth – and the unemployment crisis will remain – no matter what grand plans are made until there is enough power.
To help you make sense of this epic crisis, we have placed all recently published related articles in one place – click here to browse through them all.
Here are five highlights from our CONNECT US feature:
- WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever - Refilwe Moloto facilitates a panel discussion on how the country can remedy its energy crisis. It features energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Dominic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.
- Alternate power sources during load shedding: What are the options? - Uninterruptable power supply (UPS), generators and inverters… A detailed discussion of alternative power sources.
- 'We can end load shedding in 2 years, if the politics line up' - Load shedding could end in two years if South Africa aggressively brings on more solar, wind, and storage, says Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. Politics – not the tech – is what is holding us back.
- Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount' - Save your devices from power surges when the electricity returns after load shedding.
- Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem? - Finnish researchers Markku Ylönen and Tommi Eronen have invented the world's first fully working sand battery. Independent energy research consultant Hilton Trollip is sceptical.
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman
Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on
Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.Read More
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever
Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.Read More
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.Read More