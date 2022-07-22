Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Eskom
Loadshedding
Load shedding
Energy crisis
Electricity crisis
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Loadshedding is making life hard for South Africa’s longsuffering consumers and its struggling businesses.

As such, Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity poses an existential threat to the South African economy.

There will be no growth – and the unemployment crisis will remain – no matter what grand plans are made until there is enough power.

To help you make sense of this epic crisis, we have placed all recently published related articles in one place – click here to browse through them all.

Here are five highlights from our CONNECT US feature:

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com
An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com
  • 'We can end load shedding in 2 years, if the politics line up' - Load shedding could end in two years if South Africa aggressively brings on more solar, wind, and storage, says Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. Politics – not the tech – is what is holding us back.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at his media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
When the power comes back on after loadshedding. © iuriigagarin/123rf.com
© claudiodivizia/123rf.com

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

21 July 2022 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.

Read More arrow_forward

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in a race against time to keep SA's lights on

19 July 2022 10:01 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, a physicist at the University of Johannesburg, about concerns swirling around the Koeberg nuclear plant, amid resignations and delays in getting it back up and running at full capacity.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

Read More arrow_forward

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

Read More arrow_forward

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

7 July 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.

Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Read More arrow_forward

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

7 July 2022 6:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.

Read More arrow_forward

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

Read More arrow_forward

