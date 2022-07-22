South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes





Click here to browse all the CONNECT US articles.

Loadshedding is making life hard for South Africa’s longsuffering consumers and its struggling businesses.

As such, Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity poses an existential threat to the South African economy.

There will be no growth – and the unemployment crisis will remain – no matter what grand plans are made until there is enough power.

To help you make sense of this epic crisis, we have placed all recently published related articles in one place – click here to browse through them all.

Here are five highlights from our CONNECT US feature:

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever - Refilwe Moloto facilitates a panel discussion on how the country can remedy its energy crisis. It features energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Dominic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

Alternate power sources during load shedding: What are the options? - Uninterruptable power supply (UPS), generators and inverters… A detailed discussion of alternative power sources.

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

'We can end load shedding in 2 years, if the politics line up' - Load shedding could end in two years if South Africa aggressively brings on more solar, wind, and storage, says Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. Politics – not the tech – is what is holding us back.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at his media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount' - Save your devices from power surges when the electricity returns after load shedding.

When the power comes back on after loadshedding. © iuriigagarin/123rf.com

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem? - Finnish researchers Markku Ylönen and Tommi Eronen have invented the world's first fully working sand battery. Independent energy research consultant Hilton Trollip is sceptical.

© claudiodivizia/123rf.com

Click here to browse all the CONNECT US articles.