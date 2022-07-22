Streaming issues? Report here
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor

22 July 2022 3:56 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Western Cape
Gayton Mckenzie
Central Karoo District Municipality

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) President and current Central Karoo District Municipality Mayor - Gayton McKenzie, believes he's on track to reviving the municipality.

McKenzie was celebrating his first 100 days in office as a district mayor on Friday.

Speaking to Uveka Rangappa, Eyewitness News reporter, Graig-Lee Smith said that the mayor is adamant about doing his job.

He spoke to Eyewitness News exclusively yesterday with regards to what he has done, three factories were opened three months ago, a brand-new car wash, a cement factory, and all of that is what the executive mayor has promised the citizens.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Smith added that despite some workers being happy with McKenzie's progress as a mayor, some opposition parties disagree.

Opposition parties were not so supportive of his report card and what he has achieved and advised us as the media that today (Friday) is just a show. I personally visited all three factories earlier this morning, spoke to the workers and they are all happy.

Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : 'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor




22 July 2022 3:56 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Western Cape
Gayton Mckenzie
Central Karoo District Municipality

Lifestyle

