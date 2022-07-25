How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
Investing offshore offers lucrative opportunities to not only diversify investments but potentially grow wealth.
Naturally, you want to be well-researched before making any investment decisions.
Catch Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions with CapeTalk's John Maytham to demystify offshore investment...
There aren't fixed rules to follow as to how much should be invested offshore for a portfolio to be successful. The size and format of the investment made, varies according to client.
There is a need for offshore but the direct percentage is very much client-driven and client need driven.Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions
Because local indices lack access to large tech and clean energy companies - found in more developed markets - this makes the case stronger for investing offshore.
Our stock market in the early 2000s was 600 odd companies and today we sit at 330, so our opportunities have certainly reduced.Brandon Naidoo, Lead Specialist: Liberty Investment Propositions
Naidoo advises that before investing, clients should decide on their medium and short-term goals. These will need to be stuck to in order to ensure success!
Speak to a Financial Adviser for more information on investing offshore, according to your set goals.
