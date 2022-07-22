Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended at midnight.
In a statement on Friday, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts would be introduced form 4 pm until midnight.
The ailing utility said the electricity generation system has sufficiently recovered.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has urged customers to use electricity sparingly: “Eskom thanks the public and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding during this difficult period of load shedding. And while we are able to suspend load shedding at this point, Eskom cautions that power constraints continue to persist.”
POWER ALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 22, 2022
Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 24:00 this evening. Loadshedding will then be suspended as the system has sufficiently recovered pic.twitter.com/HV91HiBE8D
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
