CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year
Did you know the City has a Law Enforcement Graffiti Unit that cleans up illegal graffiti throughout Cape Town?
CoCT hires jobseekers from sub-council databases to carry out the work under its Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).
In the year ending June 2022, the teams managed to remove 31 407m2 of graffiti in 130 operations.
EPWP workers scrub away the spray
The City has recruited several jobseekers from sub-council databases to assist the Law Enforcement Graffiti Unit in cleaning illegal graffiti throughout Cape Town.

The total budget assigned for EPWP support to clean up illegal graffiti is around R1 million.
Illegal graffiti can have significant negative consequences for communities says Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management.
The practice can create the impression that areas are neglected, and that the community accommodates criminal elements. This can lower property values.Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
This is a great example of how the EPWP can provide unemployment support, while at the same time performing a valuable service to the community.Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
Twigg notes that the City does, however, support public art as it can help beautify an area.
Artists can apply for a public art permit on the CoCT website.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
