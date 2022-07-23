ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed
Calls from regions in KwaZulu-Natal for the step-aside resolution to be reviewed have already made it into the ninth provincial conference - with outgoing chairperson Sihle Zikalala questioning the timing of the implementation of step-aside 2.0.
Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.
The amended version of the resolution has decided that those already facing serious charges are not eligible to stand for office.
This has already barred attempts by the powerful Danny Msiza in Limpopo to be elected - despite having sufficient nominations to contest.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Zandile Gumede who was successfully elected as a leader at the recent eThekwini regional conference had her hopes for a repeat at the provincial level dashed from her.
Zikalala said the ANC has to relook its approach to the role of step-aside in the renewal of the party:
"Down in the line it then resolved that those who are charged must not stand for position. This does not constitute the renewal that we are talking about. When we talk about renewal, we should be holistic - talk about political education, talk about everything."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed
