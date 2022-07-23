



Two people have been shot and killed and seven others wounded in another tavern attack, this time in Garankuwa, in Tshwane.

Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.

The police's Dimakatso Sello says the attackers have not been caught.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police will be investigating two cases of murder and seven of attempted murder. Anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspects is urged to report at the nearest police station."

There's been a spate of deadly shootings at taverns reported in many parts of the country recently.

This article first appeared on EWN : Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa