[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)





Image credit: Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on Facebook

When the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital was presented with a Cape porcupine covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil, they had to proceed very carefully.

The species is indigenous to Southern Africa and an adult "Kaapse ystervark" (Hystrix africaeaustralis) can weigh up to 24 kilograms.

Fortunately for the non-profit centre, the distressed animal in their care was a sub-adult youngster.

But those sharp quills still posed a danger and the "feisty patient" had to be sedated so that staff could clean him thoroughly.

Image credit: Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on Facebook

The rodent had been rescued from a drain and transported to the centre by the Brakpan SPCA.

"Thankfully he had no other injuries and his bad (normal) porcupine temper and demeanour quickly returned."

By the end of "bathtime" it was all smiles at the vet hospital.

The porcupine will released into a "safe and suitable area" once he is ready.

Image credit: Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on Facebook