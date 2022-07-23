Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Latest Local
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing. 23 July 2022 6:40 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak Gus Thompson's daughter announced the news on Saturday afternoon, saying Chapman's Peak was her dad's favourite place. 23 July 2022 4:12 PM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday. 23 July 2022 12:02 PM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a pr... 22 July 2022 7:53 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert “The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to.'' 22 July 2022 2:17 PM
Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books Lester Kiewit spoke to author, Niki Daly, about his timeless collection of children’s books that have been appreciated across gene... 23 July 2022 1:54 PM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for on... 22 July 2022 7:36 AM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit

23 July 2022 6:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Chris Bertish
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
Transpacific Wing Project
wing foil

SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.

South African daredevil Chris Bertish managed a world first last Sunday (17 July).

Bertish arrived on Oahu, Hawaii to accomplish the feat of the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing,

This surpasses his previous world record for the longest distance traveled solo and unsupported on a wing foil (June 2021).

Chris Bertish off Hawaii, July 2022 - Chris Bertish Foundation on Facebook

The conservationist waterman's latest exploit is part of the Transpacific Wing Project mission to raise awareness of climate change and climate action.

Sara-Jayne King caught up with Bertish just under a week after his incredible 48 days at sea.

Still in Honolulu, Bertish is looking forward to his first real day off on Sunday.

It takes a while to settle... I've been doing crazy amounts of interviews... marketing, PR... it's been pretty much non-stop!

Chris Bertish

It also takes a while for your body to come down... this is when it starts sending all the pain signals it's been keeping at bay for the last two months... I'm looking forward to my first day off on Sunday when I can relax a little bit and hopefully go for a massage!

Chris Bertish

Bertish says the level of mental fatigue that results from an extreme expedition like this depends on how many life-threatening obstacles he faces.

This one was very intense for the first two or three weeks, and the last two weeks were actually quite pleasant because all my systems didn't fail...

Chris Bertish

... but the last two or three days were really extreme because we had a big tropical storm about 50 miles south of me... and the biggest swell in 25 years that hit the Hawaiian island chain just as I was arriving...

Chris Bertish
Seasoned waterman Chris Bertish wing foiling. Image ©: Bob Stawicki via Chris Bertish/Facebook

Bertish says the last 36-48 hours of his transpacific crossing were probably some of the most intense and testing conditions he's ever experienced in the ocean.

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
