Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
(ZOOM) Property: The increase in the repo rate will have an impact on your bond repayments
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Laurens Boel - at Property Investor
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) Premier Winde says the Western Cape has the skills Eskom needs to help fix it
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde
Alan Winde
Today at 05:50
(ZOOM) Halala Banyana Banyana!!! Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Queens
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khabo Zitha - Former Soccer Player at Banyana Banyana
Today at 06:10
Newly elected ANC KZN leader on weekend's conference
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sboniso Duma - newly elected ANC KZN leader
Today at 06:25
Upskilling youth so they can protect our precious environment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petronel Nuiewoudt - CEO and founder of Care For Wild
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vuyokazi Mabude - Head of Knowledge and insights at Old Mutual
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Banyana are continental champs!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Head coach at Banyana Banyana
Today at 07:20
Copyright battle over global hit song "Jerusalema"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Hollis - Partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why are we shutting libraries?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
Gayton Mckenzie's 100 days
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
SABC cans Special Assignment?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 10:15
Natural Building Collective. Change the way we build. A move to sustainable building practices
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter McIntosh - Co-founder at Natural Building Collective
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Herschelle Gibbs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herschelle Gibbs
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting t... 24 July 2022 4:48 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on... 23 July 2022 2:23 PM
View all Local
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday. 23 July 2022 12:02 PM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a pr... 22 July 2022 7:53 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert “The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to.'' 22 July 2022 2:17 PM
View all Business
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books Lester Kiewit spoke to author, Niki Daly, about his timeless collection of children’s books that have been appreciated across gene... 23 July 2022 1:54 PM
CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City. 23 July 2022 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for on... 22 July 2022 7:36 AM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

24 July 2022 10:17 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Women’s Africa Cup of Nation

After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana were crowned the new queens of the continent after they beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title on Saturday.

It was a tightly-contested final but in the end, a brave and clinical display from Desiree Ellis’s chargers saw them overcome the intimidating home atmosphere to win the match 2-1.

After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute, following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Magaia was at the double in the 71st minute, finishing neatly by dinking the ball over the onrushing Er-Rmichi after the defender made a hash of her attempted clearance from a Karabo Dhlamini cross from wide.

Morocco, though fought back and ensured it would be a nervy ending for those in the stands and watching in South Africa as Rosella Ayane made it 2-1 in the 80th minute.

Banyana were able to hold for the win, despite an extra nine minutes added on at the end of the match.

It ended a run of five finals without success for South Africa, who completed the tournament in Morocco with a 100% record.

Coach Desiree Ellis said that this win was a long time coming.

“When we walked out and saw the sea of red, I was not perturbed. You could see the focus on the player's faces, they were not perturbed. The players were really determined and from the first moment, you could see that they wanted to win it. Today they showed true kasi flavour and the South African spirit and togetherness all came together”.

Individual performances were also recognised as Andile Dlamini walked away with the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at a ceremony held on the pitch moments before the official handover of the trophy to the new champions.

The accolades on the night kept coming as South Africa was also named the women’s National Team of the Year.


This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon




24 July 2022 10:17 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Women’s Africa Cup of Nation

More from Sport

Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit

23 July 2022 6:40 PM

SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final

22 July 2022 12:29 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup

22 July 2022 7:36 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for one of their teams to participate in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under 15 World Cup in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales

17 July 2022 9:05 AM

Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

15 July 2022 1:45 PM

Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT

15 July 2022 7:52 AM

Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking place at the DHL Stadium in Green Point this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not)

14 July 2022 3:36 PM

No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion

12 July 2022 5:01 PM

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

Local Lifestyle

UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak

Local

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

Sport

EWN Highlights

Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre

24 July 2022 4:48 PM

Celebratory mood across SA after Banyana Banyana crowned champions

24 July 2022 4:29 PM

WC police arrest pair for romance scam amounting to R930 000

24 July 2022 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA