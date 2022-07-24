You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
(ZOOM) Property: The increase in the repo rate will have an impact on your bond repayments
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Laurens Boel - at Property Investor
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) Premier Winde says the Western Cape has the skills Eskom needs to help fix it
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde
Alan Winde
Today at 05:50
(ZOOM) Halala Banyana Banyana!!! Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Queens
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khabo Zitha - Former Soccer Player at Banyana Banyana
Today at 06:10
Newly elected ANC KZN leader on weekend's conference
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sboniso Duma - newly elected ANC KZN leader
Today at 06:25
Upskilling youth so they can protect our precious environment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petronel Nuiewoudt - CEO and founder of Care For Wild
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vuyokazi Mabude - Head of Knowledge and insights at Old Mutual
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Banyana are continental champs!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Head coach at Banyana Banyana
Today at 07:20
Copyright battle over global hit song "Jerusalema"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Hollis - Partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why are we shutting libraries?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
Gayton Mckenzie's 100 days
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
SABC cans Special Assignment?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 10:15
Natural Building Collective. Change the way we build. A move to sustainable building practices
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter McIntosh - Co-founder at Natural Building Collective
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Herschelle Gibbs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herschelle Gibbs
Latest Local
Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting t... 24 July 2022 4:48 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on... 23 July 2022 2:23 PM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday. 23 July 2022 12:02 PM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a pr... 22 July 2022 7:53 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert “The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to.'' 22 July 2022 2:17 PM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books Lester Kiewit spoke to author, Niki Daly, about his timeless collection of children’s books that have been appreciated across gene... 23 July 2022 1:54 PM
CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City. 23 July 2022 10:52 AM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for on... 22 July 2022 7:36 AM
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports' Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero. 20 July 2022 8:14 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert

24 July 2022 12:10 PM
by Zongile Nhlapo
Tags:
relationship breakups
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.

How do you know that a relationship has run its natural course and it's time to move on, for good?

One of the reasons that couples have cited for wanting to part ways is that they feel that the love is fading or they've grown apart.

Refiloe Mpakanyane, in conversation with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, asked how one knows if a 'faded spark' is merely a chapter in a relationship or a passing phase, versus a strong indicator that it's over?

Jiyane explained that relationship breakups are never always clear-cut for everyone, and coming to the realisation that it's over may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.

We kind of always want to think that this is going to be my forever bcecause within us is that need to belong, however, sometimes forever comes sooner than we think because we discover as we journey into the relationship that there are just some incompatibilities.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

We grow as people and it may be that the relationship does not have that elasticity, it doesn't go the distance. You feel estranged from each other. You can no longer recognise perhaps even yourself and this person...And it's not that just you've grown apart, it's that you're no longer invested in growing together.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

Mpakanyane and Jiyane also unpacked the complexities of ending an abusive relationship.

I think the one deal-breaker that should never be negotiable is abuse. The principle is this - what we tolerate, we authorise.

Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist

You can listen to the rest of the conversation below:


This article first appeared on 702 : You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert




Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit

23 July 2022 6:40 PM

SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.

Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)

23 July 2022 6:08 PM

The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.

Read More arrow_forward

Author Niki Daly on creating racially inclusive books

23 July 2022 1:54 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to author, Niki Daly, about his timeless collection of children’s books that have been appreciated across generations.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

23 July 2022 12:41 PM

A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

Read More arrow_forward

CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year

23 July 2022 10:52 AM

While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Read More arrow_forward

Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire

22 July 2022 2:02 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member and businesswoman, Rushda Moosajee, also known as RushTush.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City Guide: Five ways to celebrate Christmas in July

22 July 2022 10:25 AM

Here are five festive things to do in the Mother City this weekend because Santa may only come once a year, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying the magic of Christmas-adjacent!

Read More arrow_forward

CT community farmers, top chefs collaborate in plant-based cook-off

22 July 2022 8:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the managing director and board member of Abalimi Bezekhaya, Grace Stead, about an upcoming chefs' cook-off in partnership with a community farmer.

Read More arrow_forward

What is a living will and why do you need it?

22 July 2022 7:13 AM

Dr Linda Holding, a palliative care trained doctor, explains what a living will is and how one can obtain it.

Read More arrow_forward

