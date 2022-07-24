Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
(ZOOM) Property: The increase in the repo rate will have an impact on your bond repayments
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Laurens Boel - at Property Investor
Today at 05:10
(ZOOM) Premier Winde says the Western Cape has the skills Eskom needs to help fix it
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde
Alan Winde
Today at 05:50
(ZOOM) Halala Banyana Banyana!!! Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Queens
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khabo Zitha - Former Soccer Player at Banyana Banyana
Today at 06:10
Newly elected ANC KZN leader on weekend's conference
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sboniso Duma - newly elected ANC KZN leader
Today at 06:25
Upskilling youth so they can protect our precious environment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petronel Nuiewoudt - CEO and founder of Care For Wild
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vuyokazi Mabude - Head of Knowledge and insights at Old Mutual
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Banyana are continental champs!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Head coach at Banyana Banyana
Today at 07:20
Copyright battle over global hit song "Jerusalema"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Hollis - Partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why are we shutting libraries?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patricia van der Ross - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
Gayton Mckenzie's 100 days
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
SABC cans Special Assignment?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 10:15
Natural Building Collective. Change the way we build. A move to sustainable building practices
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter McIntosh - Co-founder at Natural Building Collective
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Herschelle Gibbs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herschelle Gibbs
Latest Local
Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting t... 24 July 2022 4:48 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on... 23 July 2022 2:23 PM
View all Local
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday. 23 July 2022 12:02 PM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a pr... 22 July 2022 7:53 PM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
'Government should first fix infrastructure in order to create jobs' - expert “The reality is that politicians cannot create jobs, even if they genuinely wanted to.'' 22 July 2022 2:17 PM
View all Business
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing. 23 July 2022 6:40 PM
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!) The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil. 23 July 2022 6:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with... 24 July 2022 10:17 AM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
Athlone Athletics Baseball Club needs your help to get to the World Cup Africa Melane speaks to the chairman of the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club, Tony Alexander about their fundraising efforts for on... 22 July 2022 7:36 AM
View all Sport
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre

24 July 2022 4:48 PM
by Buhle Mbhele
Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Theatre has pledged to honour the late veteran poet Don Mattera through launching an Emerging Writers Awards project.

The 86-year-old died on Monday after having been ill for some time.

He was laid to rest on the same day at the West Park cemetery in line with Muslim rites.

Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature.

Ngcobo made the commitment at the memorial service of the late author which was held on Sunday in Roodepoort.

"He was never a hoarder of the gift and the knowledge that he had. There is a lot of young writers who had an audience with him and learnt so much from him. He set a bar for young writers to have somebody that they look up to and it is such generosity that I feel is so important."


This article first appeared on EWN : Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre




Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit

23 July 2022 6:40 PM

SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.

Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)

23 July 2022 6:08 PM

The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.

Read More arrow_forward

UPDATE: The body of missing CPT man with Alzheimer's found on Chapman's Peak

23 July 2022 4:12 PM

Gus Thompson's daughter announced the news on Saturday afternoon, saying Chapman's Peak was her dad's favourite place.

Read More arrow_forward

Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years

23 July 2022 3:21 PM

Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died.

Read More arrow_forward

Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa

23 July 2022 2:23 PM

Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.

Read More arrow_forward

Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement

23 July 2022 1:32 PM

Uveka Rangappa gets the latest on the Bosasa corruption case from the Investigating Directorate spokesperson - Sindisiwe Seboka.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

23 July 2022 12:41 PM

A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

Read More arrow_forward

ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed

23 July 2022 12:02 PM

Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

CoCT hires jobseekers to clean up illegal graffiti: 31 000m² removed in a year

23 July 2022 10:52 AM

While it supports public art to beautify an area, illegal graffiti can have negative consequences for communities says the City.

Read More arrow_forward

Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA

22 July 2022 7:53 PM

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.

Read More arrow_forward

Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre

24 July 2022 4:48 PM

Celebratory mood across SA after Banyana Banyana crowned champions

24 July 2022 4:29 PM

WC police arrest pair for romance scam amounting to R930 000

24 July 2022 4:28 PM

