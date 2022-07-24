Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Theatre has pledged to honour the late veteran poet Don Mattera through launching an Emerging Writers Awards project.
The 86-year-old died on Monday after having been ill for some time.
He was laid to rest on the same day at the West Park cemetery in line with Muslim rites.
Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature.
Ngcobo made the commitment at the memorial service of the late author which was held on Sunday in Roodepoort.
"He was never a hoarder of the gift and the knowledge that he had. There is a lot of young writers who had an audience with him and learnt so much from him. He set a bar for young writers to have somebody that they look up to and it is such generosity that I feel is so important."
This article first appeared on EWN : Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre
