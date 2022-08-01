Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem





A community upliftment soup kitchen in Paarl has been given R120 000 as part of Dis-Chem's Caring For The Community initiative.

CapeTalk and The Dis-Chem Foundation called on you to nominate your favourite organisation, and Magda’s Sop Kombuis was chosen as a beneficiary.

Magda’s Sop Kombuis is run by local resident Magda Meyer who serves the people of her community at least one hot meal a day, feeding over 2 000 people a week. Her initial struggle to feed her family resulted in her feeding an entire community.

The Dis-Chem Foundation's Jacqueline Kahlberg joined The Breakfast Show's Refilwe Moloto in Paarl where they announced that ‘Aunty Magda’ would be a recipient of R120 000 as part of The Dis-Chem Foundation's Caring For The Community initiative. Upon spending time at the soup kitchen, they realized the magnitude of the impact Magda has on the community.

I’ve been cooking for so long but it’s my passion, it’s about people’s lives. It’s about knowing the needs and it’s about how many can have a nice plate (of food), because normally they only get bread but if you can cook them a nice meal you see how they enjoy it. Magda Meyer - Founder of Magda's Sop Kombuis

Sometimes I have been struggling with the gas, then I had to make a fire doing the cooking and sometimes I have to think what am I going to cook for the next day, but it’s like a daily living for me. Magda Meyer, Founder of Magda's Sop Kombuis

I just cannot believe how many hours we were there and the queue when we drove away was still going and Magda’s energy and all those helping her did not dissipate. Jacqueline Kahlberg, The Dis-Chem Foundation

It’s always heart-breaking [seeing] the families, the children, the aged and the youth having to go and get food because the poverty is just so overwhelming. The Dischem foundation would like to assist her with a R120 000. Jacqueline Kahlberg, Dis-Chem Foundation

CapeTalk & The Dis-Chem Foundation are always looking to work with organisations that are caring for our communities, and no one sees the impact they make better than you.

You can also lend a helping hand to Magda's Sop Kombuis and many other non-profit organizations by simply swiping your Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City Benefit card at any Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City store when purchasing.

Find out more on The Dis-Chem Foundation website.