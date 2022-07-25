Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords
On Thursday last week, the South African Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by 75 basis points, the highest since May 2009.
This sets the lending rate that the Reserve Bank lends to commercial banks to 5.5%, with the prime lending rate these banks charge consumers bumping up to 9%.
A result of this means that consumers will be repaying the banks more, something that will particularly have an impact on bond repayments.
The deadly trifecta of an increased repo rate, an increase in inflation and a high unemployment rate makes it harder on both tenants and landlords.
Property investor Laurens Boel gives tenants and landlords three tips to keep in mind to try and budget for the increase in these costs.
- Reduce your liability by taking some cash out of other investments or savings and into your bonds.
By putting your money into your bond, you're effectively reducing your debt and, thus, monthly payment.Laurens Boel, Property Investor
- Bake some fat into your deal.
So, I'll have a vacancy rate, a vacany percentage that I put into all of my analysis - maybe 10% - which is budgeting for the fact that tenants tend to have missed payments.Laurens Boel, Property Investor
Save three to six months worth of operating expenses for your investment property before taking any proceeds out so that you've got a kitty or a bank account that can cover you should your tenant not pay or if you have some unexpected maintenance costs.Laurens Boel, Property Investor
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords
Source : Image: Clive Maasch - permission to use
