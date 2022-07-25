KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has come out calling for the complete scrapping of the contentious 2017 step aside resolution.
In its declarations at the end of its three-day provincial conference, the party announced that it no longer just wanted the rule reviewed but to be done away with.
Some leaders, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, Zandile Gumede and others, have been barred from taking up their roles due to the rule.
The resolution, adopted at the Nasrec conference, calls for those facing corruption and other serious charges to voluntarily step aside or face immediate suspension.
KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents.
Newly-elected provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo: "Therefore the conference resolved that delegates at the national conference must forward the proposal that the step-aside must not be reviewed but must be scrapped."
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses ANC KZN elective conference after being booed by delegates
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
More from Politics
New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province
Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly-elected head of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sboniso Duma, about his victory and what it means for politics in the province ahead of the party's national conference later this year.Read More
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal
The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
ANC KZN elective conference: Calls for step-aside resolution to be reviewed
Zikalala addressed the contentious 2017 resolution during his political address at the conference on Friday.Read More
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga
The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protector's office on Friday morning.Read More
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'
'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.Read More
Three senior health dept officials found guilty over Digital Vibes scandal
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Health department spokesperson - Foster Mohale, about the outcomes of a disciplinary hearing into the Digital Vibes saga.Read More
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse DuarteRead More
More from Local
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
'End of SABC's Special Assignment follows dumbing down trend in the media'
It’s quite tragic, it follows the trend in our media of becoming shallower by the day, he added.Read More
Meet the UCT PHD grad breaking ground for amputees suffering phantom limb pain
A UCT doctoral study by Dr Katleho Limakatso has broken new ground on pain management for amputees experiencing phantom limb pain.Read More
Eskom warns of risk of blackouts after five units trip at Kriel power station
The utility in a statement said that the fault appeared to be related to the heavy mist conditions that was experienced at the time.Read More
Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September
The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part.Read More
Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player
Former Banyana Banyana player Khabo Zitha praises head coach Desiree Ellis following the team's Wafcon victory at the weekend.Read More
Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre
Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature.Read More
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit
SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing.Read More
[PICS] Solving the prickly problem of an oil-covered porcupine (experts only!)
The Cape porcupine was thoroughly cleaned after being discovered in a drain, covered in what seemed to be vegetable oil.Read More