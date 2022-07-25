New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province





Sboniso Duma was elected as the new KwaZulu-Natal chairperson at the ninth African National Congress (ANC) provincial conference at the weekend.

Duma won by a landslide 930 votes against the 665 votes received by the now-former chairperson, Sihle Zikalala.

He credits his win to hard work in branches, starting early in assisting the party's causes, doing things differently that presents a fresh approach to assist the party and ensuring a unified ANC.

How do we ensure that we go back and take the ANC as the leader of the society by embracing almost all the elements... But we are one ANC, we ensure that there is unity at the end of the day. Sboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson - ANC

Speaking on the issue of purging previous leadership in the ANC, Duma says that it has nothing to do with the issue of government.

By purging, we're saying that we're not just going to go and disband structures. We are not just going to go and deal harshly with comrades who didn't hold our view - it has nothing to do with the issue of government. Sboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson - ANC

Duma also says that matters in the province need to be urgently addressed at the national conference at the end of the year.

We indicated the issue of former president Jacob Zuma is something that is still lingering that must be addressed, the issue of poverty, and the issue of disaster that has not been addressed. Sboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson - ANC

