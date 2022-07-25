Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew on rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
Cape Town ballet season opens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Paeper - Choreographer at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Louise Carver
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Today at 15:20
The WHO declaration of a global health emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:50
New litter fences a good catch for Zeekoevlei
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 16:05
Ending load-shedding over time: Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis outlines plans to buy private power
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 16:20
The Babita Deokaran investigation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 16:33
The World Athletics Championships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 16:55
A Pretoria community finds a way to clean up the environment and feed people at the same time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashudu Makhado
Today at 17:05
The KZN ANC conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 17:20
The pandemic of impunity has become democracy’s crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
No Items to show
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, which has revealed that 44% of working South Africans have admitted to taking part in online gambling.

With the increase in the repo and inflation rates, the cost of living is becoming a heavy load to bear for South Africans.

According to the annual report that Old Mutual Savings and Investments Monitor, the high cost of living has led to a rise in the number of people who gamble.

The report said that 44% of South Africans are gambling online regularly.

Even more concerning is that 28% of Gen Z borrow money to gamble.

Head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual Vuyokazi Mabude said that there was no "safe" way to gamble.

She further encouraged people who wanted to gamble to look at their financial overview when placing bets.

For me, it would be focusing on knowing what your income is, knowing what your expenses are, how much are you saving, how much are you spending, and then if you choose to take part in online gambling, or any sport betting, whatever that looks like, then you do it as a something that's recreational that doesn't have a negative impact on your finances.

Vuyokazi Mabude, head of knowledge and insights - Old Mutual

I would encourage people to really make sure that they get the financial education they need to make informed financial decisions and if they do choose to gamble, to do so within their means in a way that doesn't negatively impact their lives and financial situation.

Vuyokazi Mabude, head of knowledge and insights - Old Mutual

Remember, winners know when to quit.

Listen to the full interview above.




