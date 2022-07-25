Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player
They're being hailed as the 'Queens of Africa'.
South Africa women's national soccer team roared to victory on Saturday night to become the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions.
Banyana Banyana won a hard-fought victory after beating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.
They've also been named the women’s National Team of the Year.
Former Banyana player Khabo Zitha spoke to CapeTalk/702 and told Africa Melane she's been following the team since the day she left the game due to injury.
I've been their biggest fan and credit goes to the coach and the players themselves.Khabo Zitha, former player - Banyana Banyana
Zitha paid particular tribute to the team's head coach, Desiree Ellis.
If we're talking leadership qualities, we're talking about Desiree Ellis. It's not easy to lead youngsters.Khabo Zitha, Former player - Banyana Banyana
Zitha said the team bringing the trophy home was a form of healing for former Banyana Banyana players.
They did us proud, we've been trying to achieve that goal from generation to generation.Khabo Zitha, Former player - Banyana Banyana
RELATED:Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon
Zitha said the R10 million bonus offered last month by South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordan if they won, would have provided a huge motivation to the team.
I think that pushed the team. We never had a huge amount of money that was coming to the players.Khabo Zitha, former player - Banyana Banyana
Previously, we weren't getting paid, we would only be given money for transport. If you were staying in Pretoria you would know you'd been getting money for taxi fare. But that's water under the bridge, because now everything is getting better.Khabo Zitha, former player - Banyana Banyana
Zitha described the win as 'the biggest stepping stone' for women's football in South Africa.
It's clear. It's written on the wall that women can play football and it can be given back to women so that [they]can get payment and better salaries to build themselves lives after football.Khabo Zitha, Former player - Banyana Banyana
RELATED: Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis
Source : @CAFwomen/Twitter
