Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew on rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
Cape Town ballet season opens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Paeper - Choreographer at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Louise Carver
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Today at 15:20
The WHO declaration of a global health emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:50
New litter fences a good catch for Zeekoevlei
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 16:05
Ending load-shedding over time: Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis outlines plans to buy private power
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 16:20
The Babita Deokaran investigation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 16:33
The World Athletics Championships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 16:55
A Pretoria community finds a way to clean up the environment and feed people at the same time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashudu Makhado
Today at 17:05
The KZN ANC conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 17:20
The pandemic of impunity has become democracy's crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Sport

Banyana Banyana excited to return home after clinching 2022 Wafcon title

25 July 2022 11:13 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Soccer
Africa Cup of Nations
MORROCO
Andile Dlamini
Banyana Banayana
Magaia

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis after winning the Women's African Cup of Nations this weekend against hosts Morocco.

Banyana Banyana was triumphant at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

They reigned supreme against Morocco after scoring 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

The national soccer team also saw Andile Dlamini being named the goalkeeper of the tournament, while Hildah Magaia emerged as the top goal scorer.

This marks the team's sixth attempt at becoming the Africa champions with Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis saying the team was excited to return home on Tuesday.

The ladies are also preparing for the World CUP.

We're very excited. It's the first time we win it so, we really looking forward to going home and celebrate as a country.

Desiree Ellis, coach - Banyana Banyana

Listen to the full interview above.




