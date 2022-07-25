Banyana Banyana excited to return home after clinching 2022 Wafcon title





Banyana Banyana was triumphant at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

They reigned supreme against Morocco after scoring 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

The national soccer team also saw Andile Dlamini being named the goalkeeper of the tournament, while Hildah Magaia emerged as the top goal scorer.

This marks the team's sixth attempt at becoming the Africa champions with Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis saying the team was excited to return home on Tuesday.

The ladies are also preparing for the World CUP.

We're very excited. It's the first time we win it so, we really looking forward to going home and celebrate as a country. Desiree Ellis, coach - Banyana Banyana

