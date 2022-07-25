Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September
There's some great news for booklovers (and authors and publishing houses!).
Cape Town's biggest literary festival is back!
The enormously popular Open Book Festival returns to the Mother City this September after a two-year hiatus imposed by the Covid pandemic.
Although a much scaled-down version of the festival, which first took place in 2011, ran earlier this year, this will be the first time the festival has been held in its familiar home of the Homecoming Centre (formerly The Fugard) for two years.
Programme coordinator Frankie Murray says Open Book is a special festival:
It's not just for readers. That's been very important for us when we've been developing our audience and get trusted by a diverse group of people who are representative of Cape Town.Frankie Murray, Progamme coordinator - Open Book Festival
We've worked very hard to try and make it the space it is.Frankie Murray, Progamme coordinator - Open Book Festival
Local and international authors will be filling up a programme carefully curated by Murray and the Open Book team:
The festival is about conversation and meaningful engagement as much as it is about books.Frankie Murray, Progamme coordinator - Open Book Festival
We're looking at things that could be wrong and trying to figure out how they could be different. It's the work of reimagining and solution-driven thinking.Frankie Murray, Progamme coordinator - Open Book Festival
We try and craft events where those kind of conversations can happen.Frankie Murray, Progamme coordinator - Open Book Festival
Murray says the full programme ( 2-4 September) is likely to go live on the Open Book Festival website during the first week of August and while she wouldn't give much away in terms of specific events, she did drop a few names!
One being CapeTalk's own Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King who'll be talking about her new memoir Mad Bad Love.
Early Breakfast show host Africa Melane is also on the line-up and regular favorites Mohale Mashigo, Haji Mohammed Dawjee, Melinda Ferguson and local author and acadmic Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola.
It feels like we can't have Open Book without Pumla. She's just such a rock star, she comes year after year and always ends up inthe top 10 of our bestseller list, no matter when the book was published!Frankie Murray, Progamme coordinator - Open Book Festival
RELATED: CT's Open Book Fest was a hit (and bestseller Sara-Jayne King has the receipts)
In addition to the main event in September, a precursor to the festival takes place this week (26-29 July).
The Open Book Festival Workshop Week runs from tomorrow (Tuesday) to Friday and invites aspiring and experienced writers to a series of workshops.
You can find out more information by clicking here:
RELATED: Sara-Jayne King bares all about dark adoption story in memoir, Killing Karoline
