What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA

Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew on rentals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
Cape Town ballet season opens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Paeper - Choreographer at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Louise Carver
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Today at 15:20
The WHO declaration of a global health emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:50
New litter fences a good catch for Zeekoevlei
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 16:05
Ending load-shedding over time: Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis outlines plans to buy private power
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 16:20
The Babita Deokaran investigation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 16:33
The World Athletics Championships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Today at 16:55
A Pretoria community finds a way to clean up the environment and feed people at the same time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashudu Makhado
Today at 17:05
The KZN ANC conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 17:20
The pandemic of impunity has become democracy’s crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Latest Local
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
'End of SABC's Special Assignment follows dumbing down trend in the media' It’s quite tragic, it follows the trend in our media of becoming shallower by the day, he added. 25 July 2022 12:22 PM
Meet the UCT PHD grad breaking ground for amputees suffering phantom limb pain A UCT doctoral study by Dr Katleho Limakatso has broken new ground on pain management for amputees experiencing phantom limb pain. 25 July 2022 12:14 PM
View all Local
New KZN ANC chair Sboniso Duma lays out vision for province Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly-elected head of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sboniso Duma, about his victory and what it means for pol... 25 July 2022 8:18 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
View all Politics
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape. 25 July 2022 10:46 AM
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savi... 25 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Business
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and B... 25 July 2022 10:37 AM
Cape's beloved Open Book Festival returns to its original home in September The hugely popular book festival returns after a two-year Covid hiatus, with some familiar CapeTalk presenters taking part. 25 July 2022 10:26 AM
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combinatio... 24 July 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with... 24 July 2022 10:17 AM
Some of the scariest seas I've ever experienced: Bertish after historic exploit SA daredevil Chris Bertish chats to Sara-Jayne King after accomplishing the first-ever solo, wing foil transpacific crossing. 23 July 2022 6:40 PM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Jacob Swann talks new track, upcoming show and SAMA nomination Zain speaks to Jacob Swann on the upcoming SAMAs and his track 'Two Blue Eyes'. 19 July 2022 6:20 PM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Hope around global food crisis after Russia, Ukraine sign grain export deal The deal will free up millions of tons of grain blockaded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 23 July 2022 5:28 PM
Landlord apologises over SA-linked woman who lay dead in UK flat for 2 years Sheila Seleoane's remains were discovered in her London apartment more than two years after she died. 23 July 2022 3:21 PM
View all World
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
View all Africa
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA

25 July 2022 10:37 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Exploitation
copyright
music industry
Master KG
Jeruselema
Charmza the DJ
Biblos
Sample
Open Mic Productions

Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.

A copyright battle over the hit song _Jerusalema _has arisen against the producer of the song, Master KG, and the record label that distributed the song, Open Mic Productions.

The song, which features vocals from Nomcebo, was released in 2019 and became a global hit after an Angolan dance troupe created a routine to the song and released the video on social media platforms.

South African producer Charmza the DJ and musician DJ Biblos are suing Master KG and Open Mic for copyright infringement.

Charmza claimed that he was never paid for producing and composing the song while Biblos said he did not agree to his vocals being sampled 114 times in the track.

Biplos' sample can be clearly heard in the song and there is evidence that Master KG was not present while Charmza worked with Nomcebo to create the hit.

Charmza the DJ and Nomcebo worked together in studio for that day to produce what, ultimately, became one of the biggest hits globally that we've seen.

Stephen Hollis, partner and trademark andcopyright attorney - Adams and Adams

We've given Master KG and Open Mic a fair opportunity to come to the table to discuss our clients' claims. They simply rejected it out of hand which is very unhelpful and, in my personal experience, that often happens when a party thinks the artist can't afford legal representation.

Stephen Hollis, partner and trademark andcopyright attorney - Adams and Adams

This is not really just about remuneration or money, this is very much about ethics and these kind of things happen way too much and, unfortunately, way too often in South Africa's music business.

Stephen Hollis, partner and trademark andcopyright attorney - Adams and Adams

Listen to the full interview above.




