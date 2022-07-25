Meet the UCT PHD grad breaking ground for amputees suffering phantom limb pain
A newly capped University of Cape Town PhD graduate is being launded for his ground-breaking research into pain management for amputees experiencing phantom limb pain.
Dr Katleho Limakatso completed his doctorate in just three years and last week became UCT’s first black PhD in Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine.
Dr Limakatso spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about his research how his findings can be used to help amputees.
Katleho first came across phantom limb pain as an undergraduate training at Victoria Hospital in Wynberg.
A patient was experiencing unbearable pain in his left foot. But after finding that the patient’s left leg had been amputated, Katleho was left bewildered.
How could he still feel pain where there was nothing?
This man was in so much pain, he was screaming. He pulled the sheet off and I said, "Sir, are you aware that you don't have a limb there?" He said, "Yes you donut, I'm aware I don't have a leg there, but it's burning".Dr Katleho Limakatso
Phantom limb pain affects roughly seven in every 10 amputees, says Dr Limakatso.
He says one of the possible explanations for the phenomena is maladaptive changes in the areas of the brain that control sensation as well as movement.
In the brain is what we called a brain-held body map. It's a pure representation of the external body parts.Dr Katleho Limakatso
When the limb is amputated it is no longer there, but the representation of the limb in the brain is still present.Dr Katleho Limakatso
Dr Limakatso devoted his master’s study to investigating the efficacy of a new treatment for the condition called graded motor imagery.
It uses a software application and a mirror to ‘retrain the brain’, by activating the areas that once controlled the movements of the amputated limb. He developed this work in his PhD.
The results of his PhD study will be used to motivate for change in the approach to care of amputees.
